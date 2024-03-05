Lancaster care home wins Top 20 award for second year running

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Run by Evermore Care, Ashton Manor was named in the top 20 of the North West of England by carehome.co.uk as part of the Care Home Awards 2024, which recognises the 20 highest-rated Care Homes in each region of the UK based on reviews from residents and their families or friends. The service at Scotforth Road provides short-stay and long-term residential, respite and dementia care for the elderly.

Registered manager, Joanne Tyson, said: “We are very proud to win this award for a second consecutive year. It’s testament to the high standard of care and support we provide for our residents, which is made possible by our amazing team here. We consider ourselves a vibrant part of the Lancaster community, with residents involved in a wide variety of activities and outings as well as making full use of our own facilities like the in-house hair and beauty salon, tearoom, and cinema room. We aim to provide a lively and stimulating social space and a peaceful, private place to live – the best of both worlds.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evermore Care managing director, Syd Coombes, said: “Huge congratulations to Joanne and her outstanding team at Ashton Manor. There is no better reflection of a care home than the opinions of the residents and their loved ones, so this award means a lot to everyone at Evermore Care. Like all our services, Ashton Manor has a dedicated team and values-based culture which drives our standard of care.”

The care team at Evermore Care's Ashton Manor care home in Lancaster.