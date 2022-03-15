Lancaster care home says farewell to retiring nurse

Staff and residents at the home sent Renia off in style with champagne and presents to thank her for many years of dedication, by holding a Polish themed party with plenty of Polish food and music.

Lancaster mayor Coun Mike Greenall also visited and raised a special toast to Renia.

During her time at Laurel Bank, Renia has always worked hard in looking after all the residents, and she is very highly spoken of and always had a smile on her face.

Renia Kiziuk with Coun Mike Greenall.

Renia said: “Laurel Bank is like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”

Lyndsay Scott, general manager at Laurel Bank, said: “Renia is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Laurel Bank Care Home. She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best!”

