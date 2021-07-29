Lancaster care home residents join virtual school leavers' assembly
Residents at Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster attended an online intergenerational leavers' assembly for Year 6 pupils at Christ Church Primary School.
The children were bid a fond farewell through the virtual event as they embark on the next stage of their journey and move on to secondary school.
Laurel Bank general manager Lyndsay Scott said: “We thoroughly enjoyed attending the leaver’s assembly and the residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day; we value these special times linking with young community friends. Intergenerational engagement is very good for us all.”
Laurel Bank provides residential care, general nursing care and respite care. It is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high quality care across its care homes and hospitals.