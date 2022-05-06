Lancaster care home opens doors to lonely older people

The care home is open for elderly people who might usually eat alone to join the residents and teams each Wednesday for a three-course meal.

Diners will be treated to a tasty lunch in the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in a tour of the home after their meal.

The home’s head chef will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners are able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.

Laurel Bank is supporting lonely older people.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.

Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

Lyndsey Scott, general manager at Laurel Bank, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”