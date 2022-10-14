The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 12,000 residents living in Barchester’s 248 care homes and private hospitals across the country.

Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

More than 2,950 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Lyndsay Scott is over the moon to have been named the winner for the north division beating hundreds of other nominees.

Lyndsay Scott.

Lyndsay said: “It was an honour and a massive shock to be selected by all the senior team at Barchester. I hope I can do Laurel Bank proud in the future.”

As the winner for north division, Lyndsay is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.