Lancaster care home being monitored over concerns for residents

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) - the independent regulator of health and social care in England - has confirmed it is monitoring Nazareth House "closely" and liaising with the service providers after receiving concerns.

Issues at the home were first brought to the Lancaster Guardian’s attention by a source who wished to remain anonymous.

The source cited a number of concerns relating to the care of residents.

Nazareth House. Photo: Google Street View

However, they did add that the home has some "amazing members of staff that are trying their hardest to make it better".

The Lancaster Guardian then contacted the CQC, who confirmed that they had received concerns about the home, which is in Ashton Road.

The most recent inspection of Nazareth House by the CQC was carried out in February, when it was labelled as "requiring improvement".

Inspectors found failings within medicines processes and practices in the service which placed people at risk of harm.

There had been times when there were insufficient numbers of staff deployed on each shift to meet people’s needs in line with assessed dependency.

Previously, the home - which is run by Nazareth Care Charitable Trust - had been rated as "good" in 2018.

A CQC spokesperson said: “CQC has received concerns regarding Nazareth House in Lancaster. Inspectors are liaising closely with the provider and partner agencies regarding the issues raised and will continue to monitor the service closely.

“Our priority, at all times, is the health and wellbeing of people using the service, and all information we receive informs our monitoring of services and future inspections.”