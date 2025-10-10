Lancaster businesswomen secure support at Angels' Den event

A group of Lancaster women are celebrating after securing business start-up support from a panel of Angel investors.

Female founders from a diverse range of businesses (including life coaching, sound therapy, textile design, support for neurodivergent individuals, social value planning and weightlifting) presented to a packed room of investors, business and local leaders and funders at an event coordinated by The Growing Club CIC at Lancashire County Council’s Fraser House Hub in Lancaster.

Unlike the hit TV Show Dragons’ Den, any support or investment was gifted, with no need to offer equity in the company. Gifts included a new laptop, specialist equipment, funding for qualifications, mentoring in skills including business strategy, scale-up, marketing and web development, and membership of the co-working community at Fraser House Hub.

All the business founders who pitched are either graduates or current participants in The Growing Club’s Business Start Up Programme, a seven-month course which supports women to set up a successful business through training, advice and mentoring.

Philippa Godden of Godden Textiles and Designs was delighted to secure introductions to local retailers who may be interested in stocking her bespoke, unique lampshades and artworks.

She said: “The warmth and support from everyone in the room was astounding – I think I am still a little in shock. I’ve come away with studio equipment, mentoring and introductions, a brilliant outcome for me and my business.

“Many thanks to the Growing Club for their encouragement and support in preparing for my pitch.”

Dr Jo Heaton-Marriott pitched for support for her vision to create a city-wide social investment strategy. She founded her business, The Authentic Partnership Ltd, in May 2025, offering consultancy support for communications, brand and strategy development.

“Having a social purpose is often something that companies just get on with, but it can be a really compelling piece of a brand and should underpin authentic communications,” she said.

"I’ve spoken to a lot of companies that have fledgling social value plans, but we could increase the impact of this work by working in a more joined up way.

“Pitching to the Angels was really useful. I’ve made some excellent contacts and received a paid membership to the co-working space at Fraser House, which will be invaluable as I grow my business”.

The event was supported by Lancashire County Council’s Fhunded programme, an early-stage investment initiative aimed at supporting young businesses and ambitious entrepreneurs across the county.

Fhunded’s lead Rory Southworth said: “Fhunded is committed to ensuring investment opportunities are open to all of Lancashire’s different communities, including women founders.

“This event was therefore a natural fit with our own values, and it was great to be able to also invite a number of Fhunded’s angel investors to Fraser House and experience an impressive and diverse selection of pitches.”

Other companies which helped support the event included thriving local businesses CG Professionals, 18a and BoxBox Solutions, with investors from across the region including Jenson Ventures, three&six and EXP Consultancy, plus several individual investors.

Sarah Ludford, training manager at the Growing Club CIC, coordinated the event, which is a regular fixture in the organisation’s calendar.

“This is the third Angels’ Den we have hosted and the generosity of our sponsors and Angels never fails to impress,” she said.

“We are so grateful for the advice, guidance and gifts given to our pitchers; everyone went away with something that will benefit them personally and help their business to succeed.

“We’re always looking for new ways to support women in business and enterprise and would be delighted to speak to other business leaders and entrepreneurs who may like to offer their skills, expertise or financial support to the ongoing success of our work.”

The Growing Club CIC is a social enterprise which is reliant on external funding. You can support their work helping women to start and scale successful businesses at https://thegrowingclub.co.uk/get-involved/