Lancaster businesswoman nominated for global Women’s Business Award

A Lancaster businesswoman is celebrating after being nominated for a global business award just one year after starting her own business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimee Heaton founded Ready Aim Succeed Coaching with a mission to help people overcome trauma and move forward with purpose.

She became a holistic coach after navigating her own healing journey following emotional abuse in a relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimee’s work has now seen her achieve global recognition, with a nomination in the Health and Wellness category at the annual Women’s Business Awards.

Aimee Heaton.

The awards are hosted by Women’s Business Club, a movement that empowers women to succeed in business and are judged by distinguished business leaders from across the country.

The event features more than 25 categories and also recognises a Man of the Year to honour the men who support their women in their business or career.

Aimee said: “I am simply blown away to have this global recognition. I started this business to help others and didn’t expect to find myself in the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people have experienced trauma in their past and this can so often hold you back, damaging your confidence and sense of self-worth. I know this first hand, having suffered emotional abuse in a traumatic relationship that had a profound impact on me.

“I became a holistic coach having navigated my own healing journey and now I guide others through their own transformation from the challenges of their past to discovering their purpose.

“The feedback from my clients is reward enough, but to have this further feedback and see my name alongside so many women from around the world is incredible.”

The awards take place in December and winners are chosen by public vote.

To find out more and vote, visit https://womensbusiness.club/awards