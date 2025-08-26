Lancaster businessman takes on Great North Run to support Children with Cancer UK

Lancaster chippy boss Nigel Hodgson of Hodgson’s Chippy is once again lacing up his running shoes — this time for the Great North Run on September 7 — to raise vital funds for Children with Cancer UK.

Nigel is no stranger to a challenge. Over the years, he has completed many full and half marathons, each one dedicated to raising money and awareness for good causes.

His efforts have now helped raise and incredible £65,000 in total for various charities, with Children with Cancer UK being a cause particularly close to his heart.

This September, he returns to the UK’s largest half marathon with the same determination and drive that has already helped him raise more than £30,000 for Children with Cancer UK – placing him among the top 5% of fundraisers on JustGiving.

Last year alone, he raised more than £10,000, and this year he has already passed the £4,000 mark from various events with donations still coming in.

“We’ve had amazing support of friends, suppliers, and especially our fantastic customers,” said Nigel. “Everyone has been incredibly kind, and it really does make a huge difference.

“Children with Cancer UK do amazing work, and their vision of a world where every child survives cancer is something I’m proud to support.”

Children with Cancer UK is the leading national children’s charity dedicated to fighting childhood cancer through vital research and support for families.

If you’d like to support Nigel’s fundraising efforts, donations can be made via his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/nigel-hodgson-1732614589251

Nigel added: “Whilst I may be the one running the miles, this is very much a joint effort. Without the kindness and generosity of everyone, none of this would be possible – and it’s something we should all be proud of.”

“Together, we’ve not only raised funds but we’ve helped raise awareness of this amazing charity and the vital work they do for children and families.”