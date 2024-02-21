Lancaster Brewery scoops top CAMRA award
The beer was awarded Gold in the Sessions, Stouts and Porters category beating Church End Brewery's Stout Coffin (Silver) and Cullercoats Brewery’s Polly Donkin Oatmeal Stout (Bronze) to the title.
The award came after more than a year of local blind-tasting panels and vigorous regional heats.
The Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition marks the first day of CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival Winter 2024, which ran from February 15-17 at Burton Town Hall, Burton-upon-Trent. The annual beer festival provides an opportunity to showcase the best traditional winter brews in the country, with categories such as barley wines, strong old ales and stouts.
Staffed by beer-loving volunteers, the Great British Beer Festival Winter brings hundreds of UK and international beers, plus real ciders and perries, to a different venue every two years.
CAMRA’s awards director Laura Emson said: “Congratulations to Lancaster Brewery on their well-deserved win. Each year, judging this competition gets harder and harder as the quality beer produced by UK brewers continues to astound us.
“I want to thank the hardworking volunteers and judges who have made the festival and the Champion Winter Beer of Britain possible. Congratulations once again to Lancaster Brewery and all our fantastic category winners. I wish them all the best of luck in the overall Champion Beer of Britain 2024 competition.”