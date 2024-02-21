Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The beer was awarded Gold in the Sessions, Stouts and Porters category beating Church End Brewery's Stout Coffin (Silver) and Cullercoats Brewery’s Polly Donkin Oatmeal Stout (Bronze) to the title.

The award came after more than a year of local blind-tasting panels and vigorous regional heats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Champion Winter Beer of Britain competition marks the first day of CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival Winter 2024, which ran from February 15-17 at Burton Town Hall, Burton-upon-Trent. The annual beer festival provides an opportunity to showcase the best traditional winter brews in the country, with categories such as barley wines, strong old ales and stouts.

CAMRA has named Lancaster Brewery’s Lancaster Black as the best in its category in the Champion Winter Beer of Britain 2024 competition at the Great British Beer Festival Winter.

Staffed by beer-loving volunteers, the Great British Beer Festival Winter brings hundreds of UK and international beers, plus real ciders and perries, to a different venue every two years.

CAMRA’s awards director Laura Emson said: “Congratulations to Lancaster Brewery on their well-deserved win. Each year, judging this competition gets harder and harder as the quality beer produced by UK brewers continues to astound us.

“I want to thank the hardworking volunteers and judges who have made the festival and the Champion Winter Beer of Britain possible. Congratulations once again to Lancaster Brewery and all our fantastic category winners. I wish them all the best of luck in the overall Champion Beer of Britain 2024 competition.”

“The pub, brewing and cider making industries are facing huge hardship and unless government offers meaningful support to the sector in the upcoming Spring Budget, the UK risks losing many more of its talented brewers. Competitions like the Champion Winter Beer of Britain offer recognition and exposure to brilliant producers across the UK."