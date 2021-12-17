Lancaster brand and digital consultancy celebrates huge prestigious university project win

The team at Factored Studio are thrilled to take on the university project

Having fought off fierce competition from rival agencies, Factored Studio, which is based in Dalton Square, has been appointed by Lancaster University to handle the brief for its new prospectuses - with the first phase of its project set to be unveiled in February 2022.

The project brief required a refresh for the design of the university's flagship publications - the undergraduate and postgraduate prospectuses used all over the world.

Having previously worked on brand strategy to promote secondary academies within the Bay Learning Trust, the project win with Lancaster University is set to open doors for the agency to expand further into the higher education sector.

The concept for the project was "focus" – an idea to use the University shield to focus on what the university has to offer, and that it is a prestigious, vibrant and diverse place to study. Particular attention will be shown to campus life and what makes Lancaster unique.

Tom Grattan, Managing Director at Factored, said: “We are thrilled to take on this project with Lancaster University. It’s such a vibrant University with an established reputation, and we wanted to ensure our work showcased everything it has to offer. The fact that we are also Lancaster-based adds a personal aspect to our work, as it means we can really put our stamp on it, allowing us to promote the amazing city we also call home.

“We have had previous experience working with secondary academies, multi-academy trusts, further education and higher education institutions. Following the campaign with Lancaster University, we’ll be participating in more higher education tenders as they come up.”

Rachel Knowles, Head of Campaigns/Deputy Head of Marketing at Lancaster University, said: “There was a great connection with Factored from the start. Their pitch hit just right and we were excited to work together to bring their vision to life. As the project developed, we’ve been really impressed by their creativity, attention to detail and project management. We can’t wait to launch the first prospectus in this series, it feels like a positive step forward in our print marketing.”

With strengths in the education sector, Factored also works across a number of different industries, having successfully delivered projects with brands such as CancerCare, City of York Council and The Sovini Group.

Daniel Wallace, Technical Director at Factored added: “The fact that we’re currently a small-sized team means we’re able to offer a personable service to our clients. Many of our projects are strategy led, and our years of collective experience allows us to work with brands on a unique level, ensuring they always get results.”