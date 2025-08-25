Lancaster blood testing firm launches novel sports test nationwide

R&M Healthtech, a Lancaster-based MedTech startup led by Dr Mukesh Kumar, is taking a giant leap forward with its innovative point-of-care blood testing technology.

Their novel platform could revolutionise not just the UK, but potentially the global landscape of sports and medical diagnostics.

The company has recently launched its new portable sports/fitness test that helps sports physicians, trainers, coaches, and athletes to decide the optimal training regimens to improve sports performance (strength and conditioning).

R&M Healthtech is now expanding its reach into Human Performance Centres and Clubs across the UK.

Dr Mukesh Kumar and the device his firm has created.

The device consists of a test strip, handheld reader and web/mobile apps. The test cartridge takes a finger prick or earlobe prick sample. The reader takes the signal from the test strip and it can interface with PC or mobile phones (Android or iOS) for data processing, data transmission and displaying results.

This game-changing technology offers rapid, on-field test results that positively impact athletic care, expedite recovery, and enhance sports performance monitoring. The technology also has the potential to make significant impact in patient care.

The device is dedicated to improving sports athletic performance for Premier League, Championship, professional sports clubs, sports clinics, physio and rehab centres, and athletes in schools and universities.

This fitness test would also be used by health enthusiasts to better plan their physical activities/exercises for general fitness.

In recent years, under Dr Kumar’s leadership the group has expanded into various technologies and life science sectors with strong commendation from sector experts across the globe.

San Francisco-Boston based Dr Max, a Harvard alumnus and an expert in medical diagnostics, drug development, and bioprocessing, who has brought several novel diagnostic products to market, said: “Mukesh’s pioneering group of innovative projects and products pipeline provide state-of-the-art point-of-care blood-testing devices for the sports and medical diagnostics markets.

"His company’s unique diagnostic and therapeutic platforms provide near-patient results and timely and cost-effective treatment, with huge potential for global impact.”

Commenting on the founder’s vision, Dr Max said: “Given Mukesh’s groundbreaking contributions to the field, serves as evidence that he operates at a level that many MedTech entrepreneurs wish to reach but only a rare few attain.”

The company’s innovative sports product meets CE certification. For market expansion, Dr Kumar’s team is already liaising with Human Performance Centres across UK including Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and London, and plan to expand globally next year.

The point-of-care market was estimated (by a Grand View Research study in the US) at USD 47.8billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 68.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030.

The company founders Dr Mukesh Kumar and Rashmi Mukesh said: “We are very excited to have come this far in our entrepreneurial journey and seeing our sports product in real use is absolutely wonderful.

"We have also recently ventured into molecular diagnostics, drug development, oncology therapeutics, development of AI/ML platforms to optimise and expedite clinical drug development process etc.

"We just kept our nerve during a few recent challenging years and continued with hard work to achieve where we are today without getting distracted.

"We’ve developed and expanded our group ventures patiently over a decade organically, bootstrapped and with competitive grant funding.”

Presently, the device is being produced through contract manufacturers in the UK and overseas with quality control managed by R&M Healthtech. The company is considering setting up its production factory in Lancashire in future in a move that would help local economic development and generate employment.

For more information about the product, visit www.thefitnessreader.com

Professional sports clubs, sports clinics, physio and rehab centres and university athletics teams interested in partnership with the company should contact the team by emailing [email protected].