Lancaster based Houseclub Estate Agency were big winners at the 2025 ESTAs National Estate Agency of the Year Awards.

The Houseclub team celebrate their win. From left to right: Amy Johnson, Sara-Louise Butler, Cerys Thackrah, John Harrison, Leanne Williams, Mollie Stalker and Sarah Haley.

They walked away with the best in the North West of England Gold for the ninth year in a row and were also rated the second best Estate Agency office in the whole of the UK!.

The awards are based on customer reviews and are hosted by industry guru Phil Spencer at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane in Mayfair, London. They are seen by many as the Oscars of the Estate Agency industry.

Houseclub Managing Director John Harrison said “When I was new to the industry I was always told that these awards really are the industry benchmark. That they are decided by customer opinion rather than a judging panel really appeals to me and our results really validate what we try to do as an agency. I worked at a large corporate agency before creating Houseclub. The direction of travel there was to move further away from the customer when I was keen to go in the opposite direction. This result shows me I was 100% right to do so and I count so many of our clients as friends - it’s been an incredible journey."

If you are looking to buy or sell in Lancaster, Morecambe, Carnforth or any of the surrounding towns and villages, John and the team would be delighted to hear from you. Give them a call on 01524 771888.