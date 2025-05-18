Lancaster bakery expands with new cafe in Silverdale

An award-winning Lancaster business is set to grow once again, as Lone Wolf Bakery announces the launch of a brand new cafe in Silverdale, set to welcome both locals and visitors from across Morecambe Bay.

Rachael Spence, the creative force behind Lone Wolf Bakery, first began baking cakes, cookies, and sweet treats from her home in Morecambe during lockdown.

Her passion soon blossomed into a thriving business, culminating in the opening of Lone Wolf Bakery on Meeting House Lane in 2023.

Building on the continued success of her bakery and fresh off a Taste Lancashire Award win in the Bakery, Pies and Pastries category, Rachael is now ready to embark on an exciting new venture: The Wolf Cafe.

Opening in late summer, this dog-friendly cafe will be located at The Wolfhouse site on Lindeth Road in Silverdale.

Sharing the news on social media, Rachael said: “After a fair few weeks of hints and speculation, I am over the moon to announce that yes, I am expanding the business!”

She added: “In late summer, we plan to reopen the cafe at The Wolfhouse in Silverdale. This beautiful spot has held a special place in my heart since I moved here in 2016. It’s where I began baking after the birth of my daughter and where I met my fiancé.”

Lone Wolf Bakery will continue to operate as usual, serving customers and supplying its signature bakes to the new Silverdale cafe.

The Wolf Cafe is currently hiring for positions including cook/chef, baristas, and part-time and seasonal staff. CVs can be submitted to [email protected].

To stay updated with the latest news from The Wolf Cafe, follow their new Instagram page @thewolfsilverdale.