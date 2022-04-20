Lancaster architects to redesign Masonic Hall for Morecambe

The hall has served for more than 100 years as a meeting point for Freemasonry.

This reinvented space will provide the local masonic lodges with a modernised residence in which to hold social events and connect as a community.

Architects HPA will aim to rationalise the building space and improve upon its accessibility, making it a welcome and inviting location for all members.

Morecambe Masonic Hall.

This will include a reconfiguring of the initial banquet hall for extra capacity, enhancing of décor and extending its occupancy for larger gatherings.

The Freemasons themselves have a rich and detailed history not only within Morecambe, but globally dating back more than 300 years.

Now, aided by HPA in this upcoming project, subject to planning permission, the Freemasons will have a fully accessible, revitalised site in which to host meetings and special occasions.