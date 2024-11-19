Penny Street Collectables was visited on Monday by a film crew working for BBC programme Money For Nothing.

The upcycling and design series is presented by Sarah Moore, Jacqui Joseph and JJ Chalmers and airs on weekday afternoons.

In the show, entrepreneur Sarah Moore saves things from being dumped and transforms them into valuable pieces, making money for people who had no idea there was cash to be made from their trash.

Jess Tubman, from Penny Street Collectables, said it all happened at very short notice.

"We were contacted a week ago by Robert from the programme,” she said.

"We were offered an interesting, slightly quirky collection of objects made from antique golf clubs designed and made by Paul Firbank, a designer passionate about heritage and sustainability who creates beautiful bespoke objects using traditional techniques.

“After a bit of negotiation we agreed a price and bought the items. Yesterday a small crew arrived and filmed the transaction in the shop.

“We bought a small shelf, a pair of bookends, a piece of wall art and a door stop/hatstand, all expertly made from reclaimed wood and lovely old antique golf clubs.

"I wasn’t expecting to love them as much as I do, they fit into the shop perfectly and are now sitting proudly up for sale.

"I think they’ll go very well with any golfing enthusiasts and whoever ends up owning them will have a great story to tell!

"We had such a fun and eye opening afternoon; apologies if you tried to come in and couldn’t – fame comes first! ;)”

The programme is due to air in spring 2025.

1 . Filming at Penny Street Collectables Filming inside Penny Street Collectables in Lancaster. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Filming at Penny Street Collectables Filming taking place at Penny Street Collectables in Lancaster. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Filming at Penny Street Collectables Jess Tubman being filmed for the show. Photo: submit Photo Sales