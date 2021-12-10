Lancaster and Morecambe solicitors help collect festive shoe boxes to bring Christmas spirit to needy children

Some of the boxes already collected.

BBP would like to thank all clients, staff, family, friends and others who have contributed to this year’s campaign, either by filling a shoe box, donating items for a shoe box or knitting items of clothing.

Boxes of Hope is a local humanitarian charity helping deprived communities in Romania by sending gift filled shoeboxes for children at Christmas.

Any surplus funds from the appeal go to help support educational projects in the area. Everyone involved with Boxes of Hope is a volunteer and those volunteers who visit Romania each year to help with the distribution fund the trip themselves.

Jan Copestake.

BBP are pleased to say that they have received 41 shoe boxes this year, together with lots of colourful knitting, and these are now on their way to Romania along with many more collected by local schools, churches and other organisations which will be distributed to needy children in time for Christmas.