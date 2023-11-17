Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber boss to stand down after 18 years
After 18 years of service, Vicky Lofthouse has decided to resign from her position to seek new opportunities.
A Chamber spokesman said: "We are sad to see Vicky go and want to publicly thank her for her 18 years’ service.
"Hundreds of local business owners will have met Vicky over those years, and will have appreciated the warm welcome, the kind smile, and the knowledgeable response to business related questions that Vicky provided during that time.
"Colleagues, directors and members alike will miss Vicky enormously. We will certainly miss the unwavering support she has given LMCoC over many years.
"We wish Vicky, and her family all the best for the future.
"Vicky, we greatly appreciate everything you have done for Lancaster & Morecambe Chamber of Commerce, you will be sorely missed, we hope you take fond memories and longstanding relationships with you, whatever the future holds."
Any thanks and well wishes from Chamber members (both past and present) for Vicky can be sent to the Chamber office, which is based at Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce, c/o Lancaster & Morecambe College, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 2TY.
You can also send messages via email to: [email protected].
All correspondence and well wishes will be passed on to Vicky by the Chamber team.
The Chamber also asks that all queries that would normally be emailed across to Vicky be sent to [email protected] in the interim.