The longstanding chief executive of Lancaster & Morecambe Chamber of Commerce is to step down from the role.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After 18 years of service, Vicky Lofthouse has decided to resign from her position to seek new opportunities.

A Chamber spokesman said: "We are sad to see Vicky go and want to publicly thank her for her 18 years’ service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Hundreds of local business owners will have met Vicky over those years, and will have appreciated the warm welcome, the kind smile, and the knowledgeable response to business related questions that Vicky provided during that time.

Vicky Lofthouse.

"Colleagues, directors and members alike will miss Vicky enormously. We will certainly miss the unwavering support she has given LMCoC over many years.

"We wish Vicky, and her family all the best for the future.

"Vicky, we greatly appreciate everything you have done for Lancaster & Morecambe Chamber of Commerce, you will be sorely missed, we hope you take fond memories and longstanding relationships with you, whatever the future holds."

Any thanks and well wishes from Chamber members (both past and present) for Vicky can be sent to the Chamber office, which is based at Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce, c/o Lancaster & Morecambe College, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 2TY.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also send messages via email to: [email protected].

All correspondence and well wishes will be passed on to Vicky by the Chamber team.