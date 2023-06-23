The new interim base for the Chamber until the St John’s Church development in Lancaster is complete, will be on the third floor of the Employer Hub at Lancaster & Morecambe College – equidistant between Lancaster and Morecambe.

The St John’s development is expected to take around three years, should all go to plan.

The Chamber has been an integral part of the district for more than 126 years and the plans being made now will ensure it will be going strong in another 126 years.

The Chamber team at the North Lancs Expo held in September 2022 at Lancaster & Morecambe College. Photo: Suzy Wimbourne Photography

President Jon Powell said: “The Chamber are delighted to be making the Employer Hub at Lancaster & Morecambe College our new base.

"We work very closely with the college and this move will only cement our close relationship and shared goal to support local businesses and local talent.

"The long-term plan is very much to establish the Chamber at St John’s, a premier office and co-working offer in the heart of Lancaster.

"The move now to Lancaster and Morecambe College is a perfect stepping stone to better enable collaborative and partnership working, for the Chamber to be an integral member of a shared space and community supporting growth and economic prosperity in our district.”

Charlotte Rawes, vice principal, progress & performance, Lancaster & Morecambe College, added: “Lancaster & Morecambe College is delighted that Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce will be moving their offices onto our campus.

"The collaboration will further enhance the support provided to employers across the district, placing the Employer Hub at the heart of our business community.

"This innovative approach, linking the college directly to local businesses, will support the college's commitment to providing aspirational careers advice and guidance to all of our learners. We look forward to welcoming the whole Chamber team to their new home this summer.”

