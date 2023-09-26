Lancaster accountants launch foundation to improve access to financial education

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 1892 Foundation, which takes its name from the year the firm was established, will fund projects that promote financial literacy and nurture career and life skills for young people – a key aim of MHA Moore and Smalley’s purpose project with local communities.

The foundation, launched on the UN’s International Day of Charity (September 5), will support the work of community foundations in the UK who will help direct the funding to inspirational projects and organisations across all areas where MHA Moore and Smalley has offices.

Graham Gordon, managing partner of MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “We’re committed to improving access to financial education to equip the next generation with essential economic skills, something that is not always covered as part of the curriculum in schools.

Paul Spencer, Graham Gordon and Danny Houghton at the 1892 Foundation launch.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve supported several projects and organisations through the Community Foundations network, so partnering with them to establish the 1892 Foundation was the natural next step in building on our partnership with this fantastic cause.

“We chose 1892 because it recognises our history while positively influencing the future. Working with the network ensures we can do just that by supporting the communities across all of our office locations.”

Karen Morris, deputy CEO at Community Foundation for Lancashire and Merseyside, who will manage and distribute funds on behalf of MHA Moore and Smalley throughout all of their office locations, said: “It’s a pleasure to help MHA Moore and Smalley establish the 1892 Foundation which will assist many local groups and people.

“It is fantastic that such a well-respected business with a significant heritage is taking a strategic and long-term approach to its charitable giving.”

MHA Moore and Smalley’s purpose project developed from the firm’s ESG Strategy and will help it achieve the first of four key goals set out in its Impact Statement to be achieved in this financial year.

Paul Spencer, partner and MHA Moore and Smalley’s ESG lead, added: “Our purpose project demonstrates our commitment to leading by example and taking practical, tangible steps to ensuring we have a positive impact on our local communities.

“We’re incredibly proud of all our colleagues who are fully behind our efforts to boost financial education, inclusion and literacy in our local communities. Fundraising activities that we already have lined up include Tough Mudder which a number of colleagues have entered, a golf day in Formby that we have organised and a number of cycling challenges.”

MHA Moore and Smalley is an award-winning firm of chartered accountants and business advisors with offices in Preston, Liverpool, Manchester, Blackpool, East Midlands, Kendal and Lancaster. It has 29 partners and employs more than 400 staff.

The firm provides a range of accountancy and business advisory services to more than 5,000 businesses region wide, including plcs, large private companies, owner managed and family businesses. The firm was established in 1892 in Preston.