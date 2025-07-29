Lancashire's Sweet Heat Fun! Wins Double Great Taste Awards for Revolutionary Carolina Reaper Sauces

Lancaster, Lancashire - 29 July 2025 – Peppered Palette Co., the Lancashire-based creator of Sweet Heat Fun! sauces, has been awarded two prestigious Great Taste Awards for their groundbreaking approach to extreme heat. The company's Key Lime Carolina Reaper and Pineapple Hot Sauces have been recognized by the Guild of Fine Food's expert judges, proving that revolutionary flavour can come from the most unexpected places. Meet the makers at the Booths Supermarket in Scotforth, Lancaster this Friday and Saturday from noon until 5pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local sauce company proves that Britain's hottest chilli can have proper manners

"We've taught the world's angriest chilli some British manners," said Todd Guiton, founder and chief rebel at Peppered Palette Co. "Instead of punching you in the face, our Carolina Reaper sauces greet you with a smile and a handshake and build heat gradually. These awards validate what we've always believed – that breaking food rules with quality ingredients creates something truly special."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great Taste Awards, often described as the 'Oscars of the food world,' saw over 14,000 products judged by more than 500 expert judges this year. Peppered Palette Co.'s double win places them among an elite group of artisan producers recognized for exceptional taste and quality.

Peppered Palette Co.’s sauces on shelf at Countrystyle Meats Farm Shop in Lancaster.

Breaking Every Food Rule – And Loving It

What sets Sweet Heat Fun! apart isn't just the heat – it's the versatility. While traditional hot sauces stay firmly in the savoury camp, these award-winning sauces have found their way onto breakfast granola, into cocktail shakers, and even drizzled over ice cream.

"We created the first sauce designed initially for desserts that works on literally everything," explains Guiton, an American expat who settled in Lancaster. "Local butchers have incorporated our Pineapple Carolina Reaper into their Jamaican jerk sausages, and we have cocktail bars put our Key Lime variety in spicy margaritas and Pineapple in daiquiris with incredible results."

From American Heat Culture to British Craft

Todd & Kalena Guiton sampling their products to customers at Countrystyle Meats Farm Shop in Lancaster

The Sweet Heat Fun! story began in the United States, where Guiton's original Toad Sweat Dessert Hot Sauces won multiple awards at fiery food festivals from Austin to Albuquerque from 1997-2016. After relocating to Lancashire, he relaunched the products after his career in the NHS came to an end after a traumatic low-speed bicycle crash. This found him rebranded and refined the recipes to suit British palates while maintaining their rebellious spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Born in America, crafted in Britain" has become the company's motto, reflecting both the international heat culture origins and the quality craftsmanship that has earned them recognition from their now four Great Taste Awards alongside their Taste of Lancashire Producer Award received in February 2025.

The Science Behind the Rebellion

Each Sweet Heat Fun! sauce is made with real fruit juices and natural spices, with no water/vinegar dilution or artificial additives. The Key Lime Carolina Reaper delivers sophisticated citrus brightness with civilized heat, while the Pineapple variety offers tropical sweetness with what Guiton describes as "a seductive blaze around your palate."

"We're not about pain endurance – we're about flavour adventures," said Guiton. "Even our Carolina Reaper varieties create warmth and excitement rather than mouth-melting torture. The fruit sweetness makes the heat dance instead of burn."

Local Success, National Ambitions

The awards come as Peppered Palette Co. prepares for expansion, with their products is launching in Booths supermarket at their Lancaster location in Scotforth and gaining traction with independent retailers and butcher shops across the UK. The company has also secured partnerships with local establishments, including cocktail bars that feature Sweet Heat Fun! in their signature drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These Great Taste Awards aren't just recognition for us – they're validation for everyone who believes that the best food experiences come from the most unexpected places," added Guiton. "We're proving that you can take the world's hottest ingredient and create something that makes people genuinely happy."

What the Judges Said

Great Taste Award judges praised the Key Lime Carolina Reaper and described it as “A fruity, light molasses is enticing on the nose. It doesn't taste overly reduced or sugary. The key lime flavour coupled with the chilli brings a level of complexity on the palate. The mouthwatering acidity is moreish and it has a long finish. We can imagine a lot of uses for this product." They also added “This has an allusive and attractive aroma with masses of fragrant lime in the mouth and a restrained level of sugar and heat which gradually builds and lingers in the mouth. It is a clear and simple product that does what it says on the description.”

The Pineapple Hot Sauce was commended for its flavours. They described it as “A sweet, confected pineapple aroma with a hint of warming spices creates appeal. There is a pleasant and consistent viscosity. It is perfectly sweet for a syrup with a great pineapple flavour and some freshness. The agave provides an additional richness and layer of flavour which works well. The chilli is a great addition for both warmth and flavour. The taste lasts well in the mouth and the judges could easily understand how this syrup could be used in both sweet and savoury dishes. Simple and well made.”

About Peppered Palette Co.

Founded by American expat Todd Guiton, Peppered Palette Co. is a family-owned small business where Todd gets help from his wife, Sherri, and daughter Kalena. Based in Lancaster, they create Sweet Heat Fun! – formerly known as Toad Sweat Dessert Hot Sauces, multiple award-winning sauces that break every food rule. The company's philosophy centres on creating "unexpected joy in every drop" with products that work on everything from breakfast dishes to desserts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to their Great Taste Awards, Peppered Palette Co. holds the Taste of Lancashire Producer Award and multiple US fiery food festival honours. All products are vegan, gluten-free, and made with real fruit juices and natural spices.

Availability

Sweet Heat Fun! sauces are available at the Booths supermarket in Lancaster (Scotforth), selected independent retailers across the Northwest, and direct from the company. The range includes Key Lime, Pineapple, Orange, and Lemon varieties in both Habanero and Carolina Reaper heat levels.