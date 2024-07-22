Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire is to stage a prestigious conference that aims to power up the North of England.

The Convention of the North 2025 is coming to Preston next February, when it will be hosted by Lancashire County Council.

The annual event, which launched six years ago, brings together leaders from the business, community, academic and political spheres to discuss how they can address the most pressing challenges and harness the biggest opportunities for the pan-region.

Next year’s gathering, which will take place on 27th and 28th February at the University of Central Lancashire, aims to present a clear, coordinated and cross-party agenda to the new government - reflecting the convention’s aim to unlock the “full potential” of a “thriving and well-connected Northern powerhouse”.

The University of Central Lancashire will host the Convention of the North 2025 next February

Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said of the news: "It’s a privilege to host the Convention of the North in Lancashire in 2025.

"This event provides a fantastic opportunity to unite our leaders across the North to respond collectively to the new government agenda and deliver on our ambitious regional plans.

"A successful North is a prerequisite for a successful UK economy. The scale, nature, and importance of the North means it has a vital role in driving national growth and the event provides an opportunity for Lancashire to showcase and align its exciting plans with neighbouring regions for advanced engineering and manufacturing, future aerospace, cyber security, and clean growth."

Professor Graham Baldwin, University of Central Lancashire Vice-Chancellor, added:

“Convention of the North 2025 will continue the meaningful collaboration between Government, academia, and business for the good of the northern economy and we are delighted to be able to facilitate this.

“It’s wonderful news for the University of Central Lancashire, the city of Preston and the wider region that we are hosting this prestigious event.

“Fostering regional growth, innovation and collaboration across the North is essential to achieving the national aspirations for growth and development. Universities across the North are instrumental in this process so it is fitting that through hosting we can show what we and others have to offer.”

Keynote speakers and the full programme will be announced later this year, promising an exciting and impactful agenda.

Clare Hayward, co-Chair of the Convention, said she was “looking forward to taking part in some thought-provoking discussions about the future of our region”.