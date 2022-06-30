Ash Rust, managing partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Sterling Road, which is offering £1,000 to tech start-ups in Lancashire

Early-stage founders and start-ups in Lancashire are being invited to apply for a new grant programme spearheaded by Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Sterling Road.

The initiative is the brainchild of managing partner Ash Rust, a native Lancastrian, turned entrepreneur and investor.

The Sterling Road North West Grant Fund programme will provide £1,000 grants to founders with promising business ideas or companies — with the goal of jump-starting or supporting each project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the next three years minimum, the programme will see 25 companies per year across such sectors as technology, SaaS, FinTech, and more to help kickstart companies across the tech sector in the area and encourage upskilling.

Ash was born in Blackpool, raised in Burnley and went to primary school in Clitheroe, where his family now live.

The former advisor to Bullpen Capital and Trinity Ventures is the managing partner of Sterling Road, a venture fund focused on pre-seed stage B2B companies. Ash has mentored hundreds of start-ups through accelerator programs including Y-Combinator, Techstars, Alchemist, and universities such as Stanford, Harvard, and Oxford.

He said: “As a born and bred Northerner, I know that the North West of England has a deep pool of talent and creativity, but lacks access to capital.

"Our hope is that initial grant winners continue their growth where Sterling Road can invest multiple times long term. I want to grab this opportunity to give back."

The grant process involves a simple online application at www.sterlingroad.com/NWGrant with a short two minute video pitching the idea or business.

Applicants do not need a pitch deck to apply; simply share how the big idea solves a meaningful problem for customers.