Lancashire Skills Provider Expands Impact with Major Government Contract Win in Hull

Enterprise4All secures new ILM-accredited leadership Bootcamp contract to help tackle the UK’s growing skills gap — this time in Yorkshire

Lancashire-based enterprise Enterprise4All (E4All) has been awarded a high-impact government contract to deliver ILM-accredited Level 5 Leadership & Management Skills Bootcamps in Hull — marking a significant expansion for the North West organisation and a big step forward in addressing the leadership pipeline crisis affecting SMEs across the UK.

The win signals continued national recognition of the role Lancashire-based E4All is playing in solving one of the UK’s most pressing problems: the shortage of capable, confident leaders inside growing businesses.

While national headlines continue to spotlight skills shortages and economic uncertainty, E4All is quietly proving that regional providers with a values-driven approach and track record of delivery can lead the way, supporting jobseekers, entrepreneurs, and employers to close skills gaps in practical, lasting ways.

Levelling Up from Lancashire

With operations based in the North West, E4All’s new expansion into Hull reflects their growing influence as one of the few purpose-led training providers consistently winning public sector contracts across regions.

The new programme, set to launch in September, offers Hull SMEs a 90% government-funded pathway to upskill their managers, retain staff, and embed stronger leadership across teams. With four cohorts running through to early 2026, the Bootcamp will provide a total of 120 Hull-based professionals with career-transforming skills.

Delivered in a hybrid format, the training includes in-person sessions in Hull and live online learning, mapped to ILM Level 5 standards. Topics cover strategic planning, inclusive leadership, and business communication, equipping participants with both the theory and applied tools to lead effectively.

“From Lancashire Roots to National Impact”

Malin Patel, CEO of Enterprise4All, commented:

“We’re proud to be flying the flag for Lancashire as we expand our reach to Hull. This contract is a great example of how regional providers can drive national change.

At a time when many small businesses are being asked to do more with less, our Bootcamp provides a practical solution, giving SMEs the support to grow their own leaders and build more resilient teams from the inside out.

This is part of our broader mission at E4All: to make high-quality, skills training accessible to the people and places that need it most. We believe better skills lead to stronger businesses, families, and communities.”

Leading with Purpose

Enterprise4All has delivered training and skills support to thousands of learners across the UK, specialising in support for solo business owners and SMEs. Their growth comes at a time when many training providers are contracting due to funding pressures.

This latest contract award not only reflects E4All’s strong delivery reputation but highlights a rare positive story in the current landscape: a Lancashire-born organisation helping rebuild the leadership talent pipeline, one learner at a time.

To download the brochure or to find out more, visit:

Or email for more information: [email protected]