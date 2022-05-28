Laura and Emily Leyland of Chorley-based Fresh Perspective Resourcing

Fresh Perspective Resourcing, which describes itself as a “recruitment agency with a twist”, is a family run business run by sisters Laura and Emily Leyland.

Having launched six years ago and tackling the recent pandemic head on, the entrepreneurial duo say they are now feeling buoyant about the future having recorded record turnover and 30 per cent year on year growth.

Laura Leyland, managing director said: “Without doubt, this has been a roller coaster of a ride since we set up our fledgling business in Emily’s kitchen. The past two years in particular have tested us to our very limits and so we are really proud of how we have not only survived the pandemic but actually emerged stronger, recording our best year to date.

Fresh Perspective has done a series of charity fund raising events in its six years. From left Jane Campbell, Emily Leyland, Evie Skentelbery and Laura Leyland from Fresh Perspective with Animal Care’s Faye Goymer and Michael Jones

“To reach a sixth birthday milestone is a real coup and is testament to the team we have around us and we can’t thank them enough for their commitment, dedication and passion for all things recruitment!”

Since the launch, the firm has moved into new premises in the heart of Chorley with the space to allow the current team of 11 to more than triple in size in line with their ambitious objective to turnover £1m or more by their 10th birthday.

A move into new services with the launch of the online training service – the Recruitment Academy, through to creating new service lines and revenue streams, including strategic Recruitment Director Services has seen the agency thrive.

They have branched out with a podcast launch which has now clocked up 93 shows, expansion into new sectors such as construction and IT; the launch of the not-for-profit awards, The Freshies, now in their second year; and strategic growth beyond Lancashire to become UK wide recruitment consultants.

Fresh Perspective Resourcing offers more than a traditional recruitment firm and has a business model where clients pay for time as opposed to a percentage or salary fees.

By operating in this way, the team say they are saving businesses from considerable fees in recruitment without compromising on quality or service, whilst offering a more comprehensive and fully immersive recruitment service.