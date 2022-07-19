Northern Rail trainee drivers using virtual reality

Northern said it has become the main provider of rail industry apprenticeships in the country – with more than 250 apprentice train drivers and conductors currently on its payroll.

Officially recognised by OFSTED as a “main provider” on the register of apprenticeships, Northern will now also be able to train other operators rail industry newcomers in the fields of train driving and passenger transport.

In addition to classroom learning at Northern’s training academy – including the increased use of virtual reality technology - apprentices are allocated an instructor and supported by the apprenticeship coach with regular reviews.

Helen Wright, apprenticeship and governance manager at Northern, said: “It’s great to see so many apprentices completing their apprenticeship with Northern and gaining a nationally recognised qualification to show their professionalism in the rail industry.

“We have plans to invest even more in our apprenticeship scheme and work with our local communities to make them aware of the roles in the rail sector.”

For more information about apprenticeships available with Northern, including current vacancies for conductors based at Barrow, Leeds, Newcastle and Sheffield, visit: northernrailway.co.uk/careers/early-careers/apprenticeships

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

This month it introduced a hi-tech light detection and radar (LIDAR) scanning technology to its fleet of 345 trains to make journeys by railway safer and more efficient.