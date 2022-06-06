The UKLTA is bringing together legal professionals, technology providers and consumers of legal services to promote and innovate digital services in the legal sector.

X-Press Legal Services Fylde Coast and Cumbria is part of a national franchise network of 27 offices, which form the largest independent property search company.

The office is owned by local couple, Wendy and Scott Reece who have an in-depth knowledge of the North West. They provide a wraparound service including residential and commercial searches, pre and post completion services, cyber security and compliance products.

Scott and Wendy Reece of X-Press Legal Services Fylde Coast, North Lancashire and Lakeland

The firm has invested heavily in technology and security and also has its own in-house IT development team that continually tracks and evaluates the latest innovations, all of which is providing security and speed of services for the conveyancing sector.

On becoming a member of UKLTA, Wendy Reece, owner of X-Press Fylde Coast and Cumbria said: “We are looking forward to collaborating with the UKLTA in their aim to improve access to technology across the legal sector. It’s a perfect fit for X-Press and will lend itself to our journey. I know our team is excited about the wider topics and hearing from like-minded professionals within the legal sector.”