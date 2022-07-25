To mark the opening, Shout Network welcomed 300 guests to the launch of Shout Connect, the network’s new premises near Preston Dock.

The 8,000sq ft business hub opened its doors to attendees from across various business sectors to showcase the new co-working space, media suite, expo room, meeting rooms and American diner.

Partners of Shout Network greeted visitors from their stands in the conference hall and to commemorate the launch, the Shout Connect flag was raised outside the Navigation Way building.

The opening of the new business hub at Preston Dock Shout Connect from the Shout Network group

This followed a brief speech from Martin Blunt of UCLan, Shout Network’s first partner and Rachel Gill of Aspect Mortgages, Shout Network’s longest serving member.

Shout Connect offers day passes and memberships for co-working space and meeting rooms. Users have access to a range of facilities including a media suite and the American diner, a social space with drink and snack machines.

The walls are adorned with photos of Shout Network members past and present, and the booth seating and diner tables aim to offer a quirky and relaxed networking opportunity.

Inside the new business hub - Shout Connect

The launch event saw visitors given the red carpet and paparazzi treatment. Many stayed behind to use the co-working space and network with other guests.

Late in the afternoon the Shout Connect launch party took place.

Many guests of the morning launch event returned to be joined by new guests keen to socialise with other businesses and find out more about Shout Connect.

Both events were declared a great success by guests, partners and the Shout Connect team.

Ian Coupe, director of Shout Connect, said: “We’re overwhelmed with how well both events were received. Everyone really enjoyed them and there were many posts on social media, particularly LinkedIn about the day and the facilities Shout Connect offer. We’ve already received many enquiries regarding our services.