Chorley-headquartered Fulfilmentcrowd, which specialises in accessible and cost-effective logistics services for fast-growing eCommerce retailers, has appointed Kevin Plantier to drive growth of the company’s fulfilment centre in Lieusaint.

He joins from distribution software company DSD Europe in the Netherlands. He’ll draw on 11 years’ experience working across multiple sectors to grow Fulfilmentcrowd’s offer amongst France-based eCommerce retailers.

Kevin said: “What really excites me about joining Fulfilmentcrowd and the opportunity to grow the business in France, is the company’s customer-centric approach. Everything from transparent pricing and instantly available quotes, through to client on-boarding and the improvements made to the mobile customer app, have been designed to make life easier for eCommerce retailers.

Kevin Plantier has joined Fulfilmentcrowd to work in France

“Online shopping in France is about five years behind the levels of maturity we’re seeing in the UK and many of the country’s eCommerce retailers are still perfecting sales and distribution strategies. There’s nothing else in the market like Fulfilmentcrowd’s ‘nothing to hide’ pricing and seamless digital-first stock management solution, and it’ll really appeal to retailers who are looking for ways to enhance efficiencies and rapidly scale their businesses.”

Fulfilmentcrowd opened its Lieusaint warehouse in December 2021 to initially support growing exports and international shipping from its UK customers, following investment from BGF.

The business has driven growth by offering SME eCommerce retailers a supply chain management service that brings together cloud software and an innovative mobile app platform developed by in-house engineers.

Lee Thompson, Fulfilmentcrowd’s chief executive, said: “We’ve built strong demand amongst UK-based SMEs who are selling large volumes of goods, by removing the friction of outsourcing the picking, packing and delivery of their customer orders.

"An important part of this involves an intuitively designed smart phone app, which is purposely intended to be used as little as possible by retailers, whilst still giving them complete control of customer orders and stock inventory.

“Our solution saves time and complexities for eCommerce retailers, so they can concentrate on driving sales and growing their businesses.

"Kevin’s experience will prove extremely valuable in taking this offer to retailers in France.