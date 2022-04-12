Lancashire law firm unveils change in leadership of private client division
A Lancashire solicitors has appointed a new head of its private client department as one senior figure prepares to retire.
Lisa Lodge has taken over the role at Vincents Solicitors, after being previously number two in the department under Chris Mathews who has stepped down from the position as he looks towards retirement.
A director of the firm and head of the Garstang branch, Lisa has been a member of the senior management team for seven years.
She has also headed up the firm’s Court of Protection work and is the senior court appointed Deputy and Professional Attorney.
Chris Mathews has been in charge since 2013 and will continue to work part time from Vincents’ Lytham office.
Phillip Gilmore, Vincents managing director, said: “We have an extremely successful and growing private client department which has flourished under the joint leadership of Chris and Lisa. I’d like to thank them and acknowledge the tremendous contribution Chris has made to the firm over the last nine years.
“Happily we are in the fortuitous position of having an extremely robust succession plan and Lisa’s promotion was a mere formality. A superb legal practitioner and highly knowledgeable expert in court of protection and estate planning work, she is an exceptional resource for our clients and a great manager for her team.”
Lisa will lead a team working across each of the firm’s locations in Preston, Garstang, Lytham, Chorley and Penwortham.
Read More
These include experts specialising in Wills, Trusts and Probate, Contentious Probate, Lasting Power of Attorney and Court of Protection work.
She said: “I will be looking to increase our Court of Protection work and providing support for clients’ friends and family members who are thrust in to these positions of responsibility, and I will be advocating on behalf of the vulnerable whose issues we deal with on a daily basis.