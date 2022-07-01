Key additions at Napthens include director of strategy and development Ben Sears, who will lead digital transformation of the firm, as well as oversee its project management team and chair its strategy committee.

Ben has a background in software engineering, having led global development teams for international data science companies such as Experian. He specialises in the development of software products, particularly those involving deep analytics, data science and artificial intelligence.

Senior associate solicitor Jennifer Rogers brings more than 10 years’ experience to the firm’s Litigation practice. Joining from Weightmans where she focused on property litigation and housing management.

Elsewhere, associate solicitor Yasmin Blamire joins the firm’s Kendal office following almost ten years with regional law firm Temple Heelis, where she was recognised as a Rising Star in the Legal 500 and an Associate to Watch by Chambers and Partners.

In terms of team growth, the firm’s residential conveyancing team has seen the most activity over the past six months. It has welcomed 11 new additions, including five conveyancing executives, five legal assistants and a post completions assistant.

Other notable additions include employee relation advisors Helena Newberry and Jade McEvoy, whilst five additional new legal assistants join the commercial property, employment, wills and estate planning, and rural teams.

The significant recruitment drive comes amidst several other senior appointments, with CEO Alexandra Hatchman, Head of Liverpool Kieran Donovan, and Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Fox amongst the new joiners in the first half of the year.

Alexandra Hatchman, CEO at Napthens, said: “We’ve seen an exceptional intake of talent over the first half of the year, with key hires made across our legal and non-legal teams. We continue to add expertise to our thriving core practice areas.”

Sarah Barnes, partner and head of residential conveyancing at Napthens, said: “The residential property market has been in a state of flux for several years now, and our conveyancing practice has been highly active.