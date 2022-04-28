Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith at NanoSUN's new HQ in Lancaster with Dean O’Connor, NanoSUN CEO

NanoSUN hosted Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith, city and county councillors, as it celebrated its move into its new offices able to house 200 employees.

During the visit NanoSUN’s CEO, Dean O’Connor, spoke about the company’s commitment to local job creation, employee development and reducing the impact of harmful CO2 emissions through the launch of its Pioneer Mobile Hydrogen Refuelling Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cat Smith said: “It’s been really inspirational watching the development of NanoSUN from its early beginnings just a few years ago to its emergence as an industry leader today. I’m delighted the company continues to grow and thrive here in Lancaster.

“NanoSUN is at the forefront of enabling us to transition to hydrogen vehicles. The company is also an example of why we need to attract and retain more of these new, green and forward-thinking businesses, to ensure we adapt and prepare to become a city of the future whilst still proudly celebrating our past.”

The NanoSUN team also welcomed councillors, including Phil Durnell, LCC director of highways and transport.

He said: “It was really good to see a British company leading the way across the world in the transportation and storage of Hydrogen. The meeting gave the authority confidence that a realistic option to pure electric vehicles is possible.”