Lancashire holiday let named best in the North West

Local holiday homeowners, Ian and Diane Handley, are celebrating after winning an award for her property in Foulridge, Lancashire.

The couple scooped gold in the Best in North West England category for their grand 10-bedroom manor house, Moorlands Manor. The property boasts one of the largest outdoor vitality spas in Britain, as well as a games room, cinema room and its own helipad.

The national travel awards, run by staycation specialist Sykes Holiday Cottages, saw hundreds of entries from across the UK and Ireland, with the property beating off tough competition to take home the trophy.

Moorlands Manor first became available to guests in 2022 and welcomes around 50 groups of friends and family every year. Ian and Diane started renting out their first holiday let, a barn conversion, in 2011 and have since expanded the business to multiple properties and glamping pods.

The Sykes Gems Awards first launched in 2017 and aims to celebrate the best properties in the UK’s holiday let sector.

Properties were judged by a panel of industry experts, including Sykes’ Chief Commercial Officer, James Shaw, Director of Operations, Luke Squires, Portfolio Director, Harriet Kerr, and The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor, Sophie Swietochowski.

Winners were selected using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like occupancy figures and property amenities. The judging panel were impressed by the style and facilities on offer at Moorlands Manor, along with guest feedback on cleanliness, comfort and value for money.

Moorlands Manor owner, Diane Handley, said: “It feels great to have Moorlands Manor be recognised with this award following the hard work we have put into making the business a success since we first let that barn conversion nearly 15 years ago.

“We love hosting guests from all over the country, most of whom are celebrating special occasions, and helping them make the most of their stay with us while making great memories.”

James Shaw, Chief Commercial Officer of Sykes Holiday Cottages, added: “Now in its eighth year, it’s wonderful to see so many outstanding properties celebrated in our 2025 Sykes Gems Awards.

“Our owners put an incredible amount of effort into maintaining high standards at their properties throughout the year, and these awards are a great way to recognise that dedication. With so many fantastic entries it was tough to narrow it down, but Moorlands Manor stood out as a clear winner.

“With holidaying close to home continuing to remain popular – the average UK holiday let generating £24,700 in 2024 – more second-home owners in Lancashire may be inspired by Ian and Diane to consider taking the leap into the market themselves.”

For more information or to book a Gems award-winner, visit sykescottages.co.uk or call 01244 617683.

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-gems-winners/