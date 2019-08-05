Lancashire fishermen urged to take part in UK fleet survey

Skippers and vessel owners in Lancashire and South Cumbria are being asked to take part in a major research project to better understand the UK’s fishing fleet and its economic performance.

Researchers from Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, will be visiting ports from Lytham St Annes to Ravenglass from August 12 to 16 to talk to skippers and owners of fishing vessels to collect data on the financial and operational performance of vessels.

The results of the annual survey play a vital role in painting a picture of the UK fishing fleet, its economic performance and the challenges it faces as it prepares for life outside of the EU.

Barrie Deas, Chief Executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations (NFFO), said: “I would encourage every skipper and vessel owner to assist Seafish by taking part in the UK fleet survey. By sparing the small amount of time required to take part, you will be helping to create the most accurate picture possible of the UK fishing fleet, across boats of all sizes and the entire country.”

The survey interviews should take no longer than 15 minutes for skippers and vessel owners to complete and all responses are treated as confidential, with no figures from any individual vessel revealed in any outputs.

The full report from the 2018 UK fleet survey is expected to be published in the next few weeks, but provisional figures released earlier in the year suggested a solid year for the fleet. Annual fishing revenues stood at £978m, a slight increase on the previous year.

Steve Lawrence, Economics Project Manager at Seafish, said: “Considering the potential changes, challenges and opportunities on the horizon, it has never been more important for us to produce an accurate picture of the UK’s fishing fleet and the pressures it faces.

“We spoke to around 400 skippers and vessel owners last year and we hope to build on those numbers as well as ensuring representation from all sectors of the fleet across every type of vessel and throughout the whole of the UK.”

For further information, visit www.seafish.org or contact Steve Lawrence on 0131 524 8663 or at steven.lawrence@seafish.co.uk