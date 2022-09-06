Inspira now holds the most current cyber security certification, meaning that the company and its partners are protected from security breaches and online privacy risks.

Inspira has gained ISO 27001 accreditation, which is one of the most widely recognised and internationally accepted information security standards.

Growing numbers of stakeholders are interested in how their information is handled and protected, and increasingly organisations must show they can be trusted in relation to information security and privacy management.

Chris Latta, Inspira ICT Manager

Having ISO 27001 demonstrates that Inspira has identified any risks and put in place preventative measures to protect it from information security breaches.

More than 21,000 people from Cumbria and Lancashire access Inspira’s services every year.

The charity works with employers, local economic partnerships, councils and other organisations across the North-West to deliver a wide range of programmes.

The ability to win new contracts means it must be able demonstrate competence and maturity regarding its information security systems and protection of its data.

Chris Latta, Inspira ICT Manager, said: “Increasingly organisations are realising that data and information systems need to be secured, not just to protect the data but to guard the organisation’s reputation.

“ISO 27001 is one of the most widely recognised and internationally accepted information security standards and in terms of hierarchy is the best standard when comparing Cyber Essentials, Information Assurance

Standard for SMEs (IASME) and ISO.

“One of the most important benefits of ISO 27001 certification is the reduced risk of security breaches, where potential damages are mitigated, security breaches are less likely, and potential breaches are tracked down and eliminated quickly.”