Lancashire businessman leads national tech firm through major rebrand and expansion
While Asset Disposal built its reputation on secure IT asset disposal, under Swindlehurst's leadership the company has enjoyed significant expansion, now offering a comprehensive suite of technology solutions to businesses and consumers across the UK. These solutions are designed to maximise the value and lifespan of IT equipment and now include:
UK-Wide IT Repairs: Fast, reliable repair services for a wide range of IT equipment.
Secure Data Destruction: Certified and auditable data erasure and physical destruction services, ensuring complete data security and compliance.
Recycling: Eco-friendly recycling solutions for end-of-life IT equipment, minimising the environmental impact of electronic waste.
IT Refurbishment: Breathing new life into equipment, reducing waste and offering significant cost savings.
IT Repurposing: Helping businesses save money by upgrading and repurposing their existing IT assets, offering cost-effective alternatives to purchasing new equipment.
"Our new brand reflects the breadth and depth of services we now provide to our customers," said Ben Swindlehurst, CEO of Asset Technology. " While secure IT asset disposal remains at the heart of what we do, our expanded range of services allows us to provide significantly more value to our clients. From ensuring data security to extending the life of equipment, our goal is to help businesses reduce costs and operate more sustainably."
The rebrand to Asset Technology aligns with Swindlehurst's vision for the company to be a leading provider of end-to-end IT lifecycle management solutions. It also reflects their focus on offering scalable, efficient solutions for businesses of all sizes, while contributing to the circular economy by repurposing and recycling electronic devices.
"We're not just processing old equipment anymore," continued Swindlehurst. "We're helping businesses rethink their entire approach to technology management. Whether that's repairing equipment to extend its life, securely destroying sensitive data, or finding new uses for existing hardware, we're creating value at every stage."
This approach reflects broader trends in the technology sector, where businesses are increasingly focused on sustainability and cost efficiencies.
"The rebrand to Asset Technology better represents who we are today and where we're heading," Swindlehurst concluded. "We're committed to helping businesses across the UK get the maximum value from their technology investments while contributing to a more sustainable future."