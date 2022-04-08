The Programmes for Growth event aims to help with finding support and funding for small and medium sized enterprises that are interesting upskilling staff, funding innovation and finding new solutions to challenges their businesses face.

The event on Wednesday, April 20, will see SMEs invited to attend and meet some of the University’s ERDF-funded business support teams and find out how we can support them and their organisation. Lancaster University currently has 12 live support projects running through to the end of June 2023.

The European Regional Development Fund-supported programmes offer organisations skills and innovation support across various themes, including health, cyber security and clean growth.

External speakers will include Phil Leigh from Innovate UK and Sue Barnard from the British Business Bank, who will be highlighting funding opportunities for SMEs.

Dr Rebecca Robinson, Business Support and Project Manager for the Cyber Foundry programme, said: “Lancaster University is recognised among the leading institutions in the UK for its work supporting businesses.

“We currently have 12 ERDF-sponsored projects offering a range of fully-funded support to help businesses succeed and grow. Our programmes have supported more than 10,000 SMEs since 2000, injecting more than £1/2bn into the regional economy and creating more than 900 full-time jobs.

The new Health Innovation Centre at Lancaster University

“The Programmes for Growth event will provide a fantastic showcase for companies attending to see the range of support on offer and visit some of our cutting-edge facilities.”

The event will be split into two sessions taking place between 10am and noon and noon and 2pm.

The smaller sessions are designed so there is ample space to move around the various projects in the Expo Area and discuss the support on offer.

During the visit, visitors can request a tour of the state-of-the-art laboratory facilities in the University’s CTAP building. There will also be the opportunity to look around the new £41m Health Innovation Campus at the event and find out more about office space and hot-desking at Lancaster.