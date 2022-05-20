North West businesses that aim to start selling internationally or expand their existing export markets can gain priceless advice and guidance from experienced experts in international trade at the free UK Export Academy event on May 27.

The free UK Export Academy event from the Department for International Trade will be held at the Marriott Preston in Broughton near Preston, but is limited to just 20 places.

The interactive one-day workshop aims to lay the foundations for a new exporter and consists of five core interactive sessions with exclusive content designed specifically to help small and micro businesses understand everything they need to know to sell internationally.

Lancashire businesses can get tips on international trade this month at a free event. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Breakout sessions will enable networking to share experiences and discussions with like-minded companies and meet Northern Powerhouse Export Champions, and delegates will have had the opportunity to develop an export action plan for their company.

DIT International Trade Advisor Chris Baxter said: “We want to help businesses understand that exporting is within their reach; it’s often a case of taking the first step by getting in touch to see how we can assist.”

NPH Export Champion Jayne Moorby is marketing manager at Oxley Group, which designs and manufactures components for the defence and aerospace sector.

Natures Aid in Kirkham presented with the Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. MD Chris Morrey with Lord Shuttleworth and Mayor of Fylde Elaine Silverwood.

She said: “Exporting now represents over 80 per cent of our revenue. What’s really important to remember is that every exporter’s journey must begin somewhere. Selling a product or service to an overseas market can seem daunting, but there is so much help and support out there, both from the Department for International Trade and from the network of other businesses already exporting. My advice is very simple; tap into the free and available support to all businesses.”

Anyone wishing to attend must sign up at www.events.great.gov.uk/ExportAcademy Places are allocated on a ‘first come basis, and delegates must commit to the full day from 9am to 4.30pm.

Another full day UK Export Academy event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 22 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The DIT also runs a rolling programme of live webinars and online events.