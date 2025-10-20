Lancashire business is recognised as European leader in prestigious awards ceremony

YUDU Sentinel’s crisis response and business continuity platform triumphs over major industry leaders in its client-led approach to innovation and delivery.

Lancashire-based YUDU Sentinel was recently honoured on an international stage as the winner of the Business Continuity Institute (BCI) Europe Award in the Continuity & Resilience Product category.

YUDU Sentinel’s award-winning secure comms platform ‘Sentinel Spaces’ was built for crisis response and business continuity, delivering secure communication and resilience when it matters most – from cyber-attacks to natural disasters and fire evacuations.

The judges recognised the client-led approach to innovation, where software development has been driven by customer requirements and backed by a robust system architecture. The system is fully audited, designed for continuous improvement, and capable of mass notifying teams when every hour counts – as seen in major incidents, such as the recent cyber-attack at Marks and Spencer or natural disasters like that seen during earthquakes and floods.

The business based in Clitheroe, fought off tough competition from the likes of Motorola, Coca Cola Europacific Partners, Deutsche Bahn AG, Sky, and Transport for London, making YUDU Sentinel’s success particularly significant. The business is now looking ahead to the Global BCI Awards in November.

YUDU Sentinel’s success has been aided by business loan and growth support provided by Rosebud, part of Lancashire County Council’s Business Growth Service. The company first contacted Rosebud before COVID-19 pandemic as they sought capital to get the award-winning offering out into the market.

Founded by Richard Stephenson, whose background includes working in highly regulated environments such as the Privatised Paymaster General’s office responsible for payments to the Armed Forces and Government, YUDU Sentinel has grown from a Lancashire start-up into a key partner for organisations including NHS Trusts. The company is a proud member of DISH – the North West’s cyber innovation hub, supported by the National Cyber Security Centre – reflecting its role in fostering innovation in the region.

Richard Stephenson, Founder & CEO of YUDU Sentinel, said: “We are absolutely delighted to win this award and proud to be representing Lancashire on a European stage. For us, it’s not about being the biggest – it’s about having the best ideas and implementing them with care. This accolade is a recognition of our brilliant team, our architecture-led design, and our commitment to supporting clients when resilience matters most.”

“Rosebud has been an integral part of our success, and the loan Rosebud provided gave us the capital needed to make our idea a reality. They provided advice and guidance throughout COVID, which meant we were able to come out the other side and subsequently reach this level of success. We are proud to be built in Lancashire and Rosebud is a true asset to the region.”

Martin Emmott, Fund Manager at Rosebud Business Finance, added: “It’s fantastic to see YUDU Sentinel recognised with such a prestigious European award. Rosebud is proud to have supported YUDU Sentinel from its early growth stages, and it’s inspiring to see a Lancashire-based business achieving success on a global stage.”

County Councillor Brian Moore, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “YUDU Sentinel’s achievement highlights the strength of Lancashire’s growing digital and technology sector. Their focus on innovation and resilience reflects the qualities that make Lancashire an excellent base for ambitious, high-performing businesses. Support from Lancashire County Council through Rosebud has helped them take their expertise to a European stage, which is very satisfying to see.”

Rosebud provides loans for growing businesses of between £25k and £100k to enable them to fulfil their full potential. It also offers guidance and support to businesses from a diverse range of sectors and industries, counting some of Lancashire’s standout business success stories in its portfolio.