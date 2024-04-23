Lancashire based safety consultancy launches new business compliance podcast

Effective health and safety management is not only paramount for the wellbeing of employees but also crucial for the success and longevity of businesses.
By Ashley WalkerContributor
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 15:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This exciting new podcast, titled Bubblewrap aims to provide invaluable insights, expert advice, and practical strategies to help business owners navigate the complex landscape of compliance requirements effectively. From health and safety regulations to data protection laws, from environmental standards to employment legislation, the podcast promises to cover a wide array of topics essential for ensuring business operations run smoothly and legally in a fun and engaging way.

Hosted by industry professionals with extensive experience in health and safety management, risk assessment, and regulatory compliance, the Bubblewrap Podcast offers listeners a unique opportunity to stay informed and proactive in safeguarding their businesses against potential risks and liabilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The podcast will be available on major podcast platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, and more. Business owners, entrepreneurs, managers, and anyone responsible for compliance within their organisation are encouraged to tune in and subscribe for regular updates and insights.

The team at HSE Advice UK and Tom from The Enhanced Effect recording within Fraser House, LancasterThe team at HSE Advice UK and Tom from The Enhanced Effect recording within Fraser House, Lancaster
The team at HSE Advice UK and Tom from The Enhanced Effect recording within Fraser House, Lancaster

You can view or listen to the podcast here:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4oiMhrU3PtxHa0tPwFSE3v

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuaFFGkZvbM&t=2s

For further information you can contact [email protected]

Related topics:LancashireYouTube