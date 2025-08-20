Lancashire-Based LARS Demonstrates Sustainability Leadership with ISO 50001 and Solar Installation

LARS Communications Ltd is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 50001 accreditation, the internationally recognised standard for energy management systems. This significant achievement reflects the company’s ongoing dedication to improving energy performance, reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable business practices.

ISO 50001 is awarded to organisations that implement robust energy management systems designed to continually improve efficiency, optimise energy use and minimise waste. For LARS, achieving this standard is both a validation of past efforts and a platform for future environmental initiatives.

The ISO 50001 certification follows a year of continued investment in environmental initiatives, including the installation of solar panels at its Carnforth base in 2024. The solar energy project has already contributed to measurable reductions in the company’s carbon footprint and energy consumption, while reinforcing its long-term commitment to renewable energy solutions.

"Achieving ISO 50001 accreditation represents more than just meeting an international standard – it reflects our fundamental commitment to operating responsibly," said Julian Cooper, Business Development Manager at LARS. "This certification, coupled with our recent solar panel installation, provides a clear framework for us to manage and improve our energy consumption. As a company, we aim to embed sustainability into the core of our operations, ensuring a greener future for our company and the communities we serve."

Solar panels on the roof at LARS Communications' Carnforth base.

By combining cutting-edge renewable energy technologies with internationally recognised best practices in energy management, LARS continues to demonstrate leadership in environmental responsibility.

About ISO 50001

ISO 50001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and improving an energy management system (EnMS).

There are several key reasons why ISO 50001 accreditation is important to LARS:

Reduce environmental impact: By optimising energy use, LARS can actively contribute to a more sustainable future.

By optimising energy use, LARS can actively contribute to a more sustainable future. Drive cost savings: Energy efficiency translates to reduced energy consumption, leading to significant cost savings.

Energy efficiency translates to reduced energy consumption, leading to significant cost savings. Enhance operational excellence: Implementing a structured EnMS fosters a culture of continuous improvement, leading to better overall operational efficiency.

Implementing a structured EnMS fosters a culture of continuous improvement, leading to better overall operational efficiency. Demonstrate a commitment to sustainability: This accreditation signifies LARS’ dedication to environmental responsibility.

