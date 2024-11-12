Lancashire apprenticeship boost after cash fund announced for businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses across Lancashire are being encouraged to take on more apprentices.

Lancashire County Council has unveiled plans to put £300,000 into funding 100 more apprenticeship incentives for employers.

The authority’s Young Apprenticeship Grant scheme was introduced in 2022 and has already led to 126 young people getting off to a flying start in their careers.

The scheme not only incentivises companies to recruit new staff on apprenticeships, but also to develop the skills of existing younger employees. The initiative has so far supported 94 organisations across the county.

Pictured from left to right: County Coun Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth; County Coun Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, Joseph Bridges, who is currently doing a Level 4 Application Support Apprenticeship with software and consultancy solutions firm Redthorn; Oliver Barrow, who is currently doing a Level 3 engineering apprenticeship with isentra; and County Coun Ash Sutcliffe, lead member for cultural services and skills.

The apprenticeships delivered to date have included roles across a wide range of sectors - from aerospace to hair and beauty, catering and hospitality to manufacturing and digital and technology to green skills. Lancashire colleges and providers have been responsible for 103 of the courses.

Refrigeration and heat pump specialists Isentra - one of the firms to have benefitted from the scheme - used the grant to purchase tools and training for apprentice Oliver Barrow. The 20-year-old did a BTEC Extended Diploma in science at Cardinal Newman College in Preston before starting a Level 3 engineering apprenticeship with the company last year.

“I’m enjoying having my own set of tools,” Oliver explained. “It was nice at the start of my apprenticeship - as all the other engineers that work there have their own tools.”

Stephen Allen, Operations Director for Isentra, said: “With the support that’s been offered by Lancashire County Council, we wanted to give it a go. It’s really important for us to have young people coming into our industry, especially as our sector continues to grow with the net zero agenda.

“It’s been a great experience, and we will definitely be looking to take on one of two apprentices a year, in a variety of roles.”

The funding announcement will mean any Lancashire business that employs fewer than 250 people, has a turnover of less than £50m and hasn't recruited an apprentice in the last two years can receive impartial advice regarding apprenticeships and apply for the apprenticeship incentive.

The programme complements the Department for Education early apprenticeship pilot called ‘Early Connect,’ which helps young people access apprenticeships straight after leaving sixth form or college.

Aimed at increasing the number of 18-year-olds starting apprenticeships and being trialled in three areas nationwide including Lancashire, it is hoped the ‘Early Connect’ project will benefit businesses and young people across Lancashire.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: "We are committed to encouraging small-to-medium enterprises across Lancashire to invest in their early career pipeline through engagement with apprenticeships.

“We are delighted that 94 businesses have so far engaged with us to build their talent pipeline by offering opportunities to younger employees. This not only grows our Lancashire talent base, but also provides opportunities for young people to effectively transition into the world of work and realise their potential."