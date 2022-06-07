Towers and Gornall has confirmed that the company is on the move to new offices in Garstang town centre, this summer.

The business began life on Garstang High Street in December 1962, operating from the offices above Wearden’s Wool Shop.

Almost 60 years later, the company will now move into the Riverview office development, on the site of the re-developed council offices in Garstang, in mid-July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Towers and Gornall of Garstang are to move into new offices this summer

Following 29 years in their initial home, Towers and Gornall moved into its current headquarters in Abacus House, Rope Walk, in 1991.

They then expanded further and took two additional offices at Cherestanc Square.

This growth was accompanied by the development of an in-house financial services department, offering a full range of business advice and family financial services.

Accountants Towers and Gornall are to move their three separate offices into the former Garstang council building

However, with staff numbers now almost at 50 and, a with a desire to invest in Garstang and integrate all the team and services in one open plan office, an opportunity to move to the largest office space in the prestigious, new mixed business, retail and residential development hub was of great appeal.

Managing director, Mick Gornall said: “Our new location sitting up above the river, right in Garstang Town Centre is perfect for us and our clients.

"Investing now and committing our future to Garstang, while being able to operate and grow from one base rather than three separate offices, will be great for our clients and staff, our efficiency, and internal communications.”

Towers and Gornall will officially open the doors of the new offices to its 1,000 strong client base on Monday, July 18, at River View, in Garstang.

The company offers a 360 degrees range of accountancy and tax planning, business advisory, financial services, mortgages, bookkeeping and payroll services to over one thousand businesses and individuals, through the north west of England and beyond.