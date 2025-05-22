Knife sold to underage shopper as police carry out spot checks in Lancaster and Morecambe

An underage ‘shopper’ was sold a knife during a police operation.

Lancaster and Morecambe police partnered with Trading Standards on Wednesday to undertake a test purchasing operation.

In total, they tested six premises, of which five passed “with flying colours” and one failed and sold a knife to an underage volunteer.

Police are now following up with enforcement activity to make sure this doesn’t happen again

The operation was one of several this week as a part of Operation Sceptre.

“Although this week is Sceptre week of action, we work closely with Trading Standards all year round to regularly check premises compliance with the law, offer education packages to help prevent sales to young people and then in the unfortunate case of sales being made to someone under the age of 18, enforcement follows,” a police spokesman said.

“Don't forget...

“It is an offence to sell a knife or bladed article to anyone aged under 18.

“It is an offence to be in possession of a knife or any article which has a blade or is sharply pointed, or other offensive weapon in public.”

Find out where your local knife amnesty bin is online at https://orlo.uk/l84e9

If you have any information about knife crime in your area, call 101 or report anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.