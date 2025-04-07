Kirkby Lonsdale road which closed after major fire is now open again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Market Street in Kirkby Lonsdale has reopened to vehicles.

More than 100 residential properties and 84 business properties in the town centre were directly impacted by a devastating fire in the early hours of Sunday December 8, with one fatality and one person injured.

In the immediate aftermath, the council addressed the immediate dangers posed by the damaged structures.

Urgent measures, including a combination of demolition and structural scaffolding, were implemented to ensure public safety, particularly concerning the compromised front of the Old Market Hall.

Market Street in Kirkby Lonsdale reopened to vehicles just after 5pm on April 4.

These critical stabilisation efforts were completed in two weeks, allowing residents to return to their homes and businesses to begin reopening before Christmas.

The temporary measures required to secure the area resulted in Market Street being too narrow to safely accommodate both pedestrians and vehicles. As a precaution, the road was temporarily closed.

The width of the scaffolding has been reduced to enable the road to be reopened to traffic.

Additional concrete blocks have also been brought in to counterbalance the structural requirements of the scaffolding redesign and reduction in width.

Further site clearance works have taken place on the former Taylor’s building, including rubble removal to create a site compound space, lessening the number of road closures needed in the future once efforts towards rebuilding works start.

In recent days, work has been carried out to improve the pedestrian footway at St Mary’s Court to allow safe passage of pedestrians and the road reopened today just after 5pm.

Coun Virginia Taylor, cabinet member for sustainable communities and localities, said: “Reconnecting the town in this way is a major milestone in the town's recovery.

"While the emotional impact will never fade entirely, Westmorland and Furness Council is committed to doing everything in our power to support the community through this in the months and years ahead – and supporting the town's economic recovery.”

Coun Peter Thornton, cabinet member for highways and ICT, said: "Reopening the road in time for the Easter holidays is a major step in the town’s recovery and we are delighted to have been able to overcome the many challenges we faced to make it happen. It will take a bit of getting used to vehicles being back and we ask pedestrians and drivers to take extra care in that area."

Paul Cassell, chairman of Kirkby Lonsdale Town Council, speaking on behalf of the Kirkby Lonsdale Community Recovery Partnership, said: "The community deeply appreciates the support from far and wide show in the aftermath of the devastating fire, especially that shown to the shops, restaurants, cafes and bars and accommodation providers.

"We hope visitors and residents will continue this by shopping local, and discovering the unique offer of Kirkby Lonsdale and it’s strong, independent high street.

"We are slowly getting there. Save the Children charity shop, The Medi-Spa and Hair by Gemma and Co, all directly impacted by the fire, have relocated and reopened in new premises within the town and have begun to start trading again.

"This is fantastic news and we look forward to seeing them and the town going from strength to strength."

The existing weight restriction of 7.5 tonnes (except for access) will continue to be in place, with the diversion for HGVs to remain in place between Hop House Lane to the A65, and the one-way system down Market Street and Main Street is now reinstated.

Hoarding will be put up in the coming weeks and fencing currently in place will be replaced.

The council’s highways team will monitor the area to ensure the new arrangements remain safe for road users and pedestrians and that the one-way system is being used properly.

Free parking at Wellington Court has now ended, and charges have been reinstated by Booths.