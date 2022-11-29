Kirkby Lonsdale & Lune Valley Community Interest Company (Kirkby Lonsdale CIC) has been working with the community all year to put together a full programme of events with the theme 'The True Spirit of Kirkby Lonsdale'.

The weekend will kick off with a Christmas Charter market on Thursday 1s December 1st, 9am-3pm, then the Bric A Brac at St Mary’s Church is open 10am-6pm on Friday, 10am-5pm on Saturday and 12.30-4.30pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chalet Village is open 4-8pm on Friday, 10am-7pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday. This year, the chalet village is extending into the The Snooty Fox’s garden – follow Santa’s footprints from the Chalet Stage for more Christmas shopping!

Kirkby Lonsdale Christmas Fair returns this weekend.

The highly anticipated Christmas lights switch-on will start in St Mary’s Churchyard at 5.30pm (arrive early to get a costume and a lantern!) with candlelight poems and carols with the Save Ruskin's View Fund and St Mary’s Primary School.

The community will process down Main Street with Kirkby Lonsdale Brass Band and giant light-up puppets to Market Square where Santa and Scrooge will turn on the Christmas tree at 6.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Late night shopping will be available until 8pm and there is a teenagers' silent disco in the Yurt in St Mary’s Churchyard from 7pm (tickets available online at https://www.trybooking.co.uk/BZSS)

The Santa Parade is back on Saturday December 3 at 3pm for the first time since 2019 – organised by Mark Nelson, owner of The Card Gallery and membership secretary for the Chamber of Trade – and more than 30 local businesses and community groups are taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkby Lonsdale Christmas Fair returns this weekend.

Santa and Scrooge will lead the parade, along with local dance school Curious Dance Academy, Lancaster-based drummers Batala and singing group South Lakes Acapella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa’s Grotto will open in St Mary’s Churchyard straight after the parade (4-6pm).

Santa’s Grotto will be open all day Sunday along with elf crafts and games (11am-4pm) and there will be free alpaca petting on Saturday and Sunday, 11am-2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a whole line-up of music over the weekend, organised by local musician Dave Sapsford, and a carol concert by Kirkby Lonsdale Singers and Sing Joyfully on Sunday at 4pm in St Mary’s Church.

The Christmas weekend will finish with a final celebration with a Live Music & Quiz Night at Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club (7.30-11pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

This community-focused event could not happen without the generous support of local funders, including Kirkby Lonsdale Town Council, Kirkby Lonsdale Chamber of Trade, The Snooty Fox, The Christopher Robins Trust, Booths and The Royal Hotel. High Street businesses have also sponsored live music for the event.

The full programme is available at the Information & Gift Shop, 29 Main Street, Kirkby Lonsdale, and online at https://kirkbylonsdale.info/christmas-fair-2022/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe Rodway, marketing and events manager at Kirkby Lonsdale CIC, said: “The whole town is really excited for the event, and I know that people are particularly looking forward to the Santa Parade as it hasn’t happened for the last few years.