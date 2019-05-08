Key government talks held on Eden Project North in Morecambe

A top-level meeting has been held to discuss government investment for the next stage of Eden Project North in Morecambe and to gain the ministerial support for the project.

David Harland, Chief Executive of Eden Project International, and Si Bellamy, Head of Eden Project International, met the Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry MP and Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris to talk about potential funding for the project.

An artist's impression of Eden Project North, a proposed new attraction for Morecambe . Credit: Grimshaw Architects

In an interview with the Lancaster Guardian last month, Mr Harland said that work on the project could start as early as March 2020, subject to funding.

He said the £84.4m project, which would create up to 500 jobs, could be funded in part by the government’s recently announced Stronger Towns Fund, which has allocated £281m to the North West.

Mr Morris said: “We had a very productive meeting with Jake Berry yesterday and he pledged to help me lobby the Chancellor for funding for this exciting project.

“The Minister understood how important this project is to Morecambe and its future and was fully supportive of the plans presented by David Harland and Si Bellamy from the Eden Project.

“The project has my full support and I will do everything in my power to ensure that this further Government investment comes to Morecambe.

“The Chancellor has already signalled his initial support by pledging £100,000 for the initial stages of the project in the budget and I am confident I can gain his backing for this next crucial stage.”

Mr Harland said: “This is an important step in keeping up the momentum of Eden Project North in Morecambe.

“We are delighted by the clear support of the Minister and his deep understanding of the project’s importance for the town, Lancashire and the wider region.

Morecambe's new wave reflection wall

“A Government investment will secure for the Bay the same transformative social and economic impacts the Eden Project has brought to Cornwall.

“We are very grateful for the efforts and support of the Minister and David Morris MP in helping us to bring this investment to fruition.”