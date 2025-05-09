Just 20 rare collectables on offer as Lancaster antiques shop announces collaboration with famous ceramic designer
This partnership has resulted in a limited edition commission of just 20 exquisite pieces, each featuring the iconic Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park.
This rare opportunity celebrates both the artistry of Sally Tuffin and the timeless beauty of Lancaster’s cherished landmark.
In a gesture to honour the community and the legacy of Ashton Memorial, Jess will be donating one of these rare pieces to be kept at the Ashton Memorial itself, ensuring that future generations can admire this incredible blend of craftsmanship and heritage.
The piece will be preserved in perpetuity as a tribute to the spirit of Lancaster and its vibrant artistic culture.
The unveiling event at the Ashton Memorial will be hosted by the BBC’s David Harper and will go ahead in the first two weeks of July – date to be confirmed.
Sally Tuffin, a trailblazer in British design, began her illustrious career as a fashion designer in the 1960s, co-founding the influential label Foale and Tuffin.
Transitioning to ceramics in the 1980s, she became the art director of Moorcroft Pottery, where her innovative designs gained international acclaim.
In 1993, Sally and her husband Richard Dennis established Dennis Chinaworks, a pottery studio nestled in Somerset.
Known for its hand-thrown and intricately decorated pieces, Dennis Chinaworks draws inspiration from the arts and crafts movement and nature, creating works that are as timeless as they are unique.
This collaboration between Penny Street Collectables and Sally Tuffin is a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage, and the enduring charm of Lancaster.
With only 20 pieces available, this collection is a must-have for collectors and admirers of fine ceramics.