Jack becomes partner in Lancaster as law firm makes 10 promotions

North west law firm Harrison Drury has made 10 senior promotions, including a new partner, as part of its succession and growth strategy.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:47 BST

Jack Stephenson, who started as a trainee in 2014, has been promoted to the role of partner in the corporate team, based at the firm’s Lancaster office.

Also within the corporate team, Tim Grover has been promoted to senior associate and Kerry Southworth has been made an associate.

Rebecca Patience, also based in Lancaster, has been made a senior associate in the family law team, while Joseph Mitchell and Matt Astley become senior associates in property litigation and commercial litigation respectively.

Pictured from left are Rebecca Patience, Tim Grover, Scarlett Richardson, Jack Stephenson, Victoria Hill, Roberto Bonaminio, Catherine Worthington, Kerry Southworth, Joe Mitchell and Matt Astley.
Within the commercial property team, Catherine Worthington at the Lancaster office and Roberto Bonaminio have been promoted to associate.

Private client team members Victoria Hill and Scarlett Richardson have also received promotions with Victoria becoming a senior associate and Scarlett an associate.

John Chesworth, executive chairman at Harrison Drury, said: “Giving people opportunities for growth and career development is a priority for us and it’s a pleasure to make these promotions, which are incredibly well deserved.

“What’s particularly pleasing is that Jack, Rebecca, Matthew and Kerry started here as either trainees or paralegals, and all qualified with us.

"These promotions show that Harrison Drury provides a rewarding and supportive environment where people stay and flourish.”

Speaking on being made a partner, Jack Stephenson said: “It’s been a great journey with Harrison Drury so far, with so many memorable experiences with colleagues and clients.

"I’m so proud and humbled to have been made a partner and I’m looking forward to helping others in the firm to grow and develop too.”

