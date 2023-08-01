Sponsored by Wright and Lord Solicitors, Lancaster and Morecambe College, 3-1-5-X-Force, Port of Lancaster and Porsche Centre South Lakes, the awards aim to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate best businesses and the unsung heroes in our community.

So – if you are proud of your business’s growth, innovation or contribution to the community, we want to hear from you.

We also want to honour special people in our Lancaster or Morecambe Bay area who have gone the extra mile, made a real difference to their communities and deserve recognition for being the best at what they do.

Last year's award winners.

To nominate, go to www.thebayawards.co.uk and complete the online entry form. The closing date is Friday, September 8 and shortlisted nominees will be invited to a glittering gala presentation evening at The Mazuma Stadium on Friday, October 20.

Wright & Lord Solicitors said: “It is an absolute honour and a pleasure to be a sponsor of the Best of the Bay awards.

"From the very first day we first opened for business a little over 20 years ago, we were determined to build a new style of legal service whilst always giving back into the local community at every possible level.

"This approach has served us so well, enabling us to support so many projects and organisations with both money and our time.

Last year's community health and wellbeing award winners 3-1-5 X-FORCE.

“The Best of the Bay awards is a natural fit for us, combining community with business and celebrating all that is good in our fantastic region.

"We are so looking forward to what will be a fantastic evening, showcasing some of our local heroes.”

Elsabe White, chief executive officer, Lancaster Port Commission, sais: “We are a Trust Port, which means we are anchored and immersed in our local community, and we proudly support wider business in the area.

"We’re here to play our part in making the Bay area an even greater place to live, work and visit, and one of our aims is to deliver prosperity to Glasson Dock and the Lancashire region.

"Part of that is supporting up to 200 local jobs through the import and export facilities we provide for local businesses, but it’s also about exploring ways to work collaboratively with other organisations in our area who share our positive vision.

"The Best of Bay Awards watchwords of 'pride in growth, innovation, or contribution to the community' fit so well with our Trust Port model. We can’t wait to find out more about the brilliant businesses involved in the awards and the people working in them.”

A spokesperson for Lancaster & Morecambe College said: “We are proud to be our community’s provider of technical, professional and creative education. We work in partnership with local, regional and national employers to shape our curriculum pathways, ensuring our students graduate with the skills and knowledge that businesses require.

"Our dedicated Employer Engagement Team work tirelessly to support businesses across the whole region, offering training solutions and practical advice to upskill your workforce. We also have a team of passionate and experienced employer engagement advisers who will work with you to identify training needs across your workforce, support with your recruitment processes and offer networking opportunities.

"We hold employer-led events and sector-specific advisory forums, and can offer a range of training and support for your whole team. We are proud to sponsor the New Business of the Year Award.”

The categories are as follows: Retailer of the year; Restaurant/pub of the year; Visitor attraction of the year; Small business of the year; Large business of the year; New business of the year; Sustainable business of the year; Community champion award; Sports initiative award; Unsung hero award; Child of courage; Fundraiser of the year; Lifetime achievement; Ambassador award (chosen by the editor).

See a detailed description of each award criteria at www.thebayawards.co.uk

​